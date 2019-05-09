Dorothy Jane

Ramirez

October 27, 1944-

April 30, 2019

Smiths Station, AL- Dorothy Jane Ramirez, 74, of Smith Station, AL died at Canterbury Nursing Home, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm EST on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Mike Turner officating. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Ramirez was born October 27, 1944 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Homer Lee Patterson and Melba Patterson. She had retired from Houston Sports Hospital after 35 years of dedicated service as an LPN. We will remember her as a devoted and loving mother, wife and friend. She will be missed in our daily routine, but her memories will forever be in our hearts.

Ms. Ramirez was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry C. and Windel Leon Patterson.

Survivors include her two sons, (caregiver) Kenny Federlick (Angie), Mark Federlick, all of Smith Station, AL; one brother, Michael Lee Patterson (Anis), of Phenix City, AL; several other family members and friends also survive.

To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.