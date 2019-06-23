Dorothy

Jones

October 21, 1938-

June 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dorothy Lucile Heath Jones, age 80, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus. Interment will be at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.

Dorothy was born October 21, 1938 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina; the daughter of Florence Carlisle Heath and Col. Henry S Heath. She graduated from Jordan High school in 1956. In 1960 Dorothy graduated from LaGrange College, with her B.A. degree in Elementary Education; she went on to attend and graduate from Columbus State with her Master's Degree in Education. She loved teaching second grade, she spent a few years teaching in the MCSD and went on to spend over 19 years teaching in the Fort Benning Schools. During this time Dorothy attended and graduated from Georgia State University with a Master's Degree in Counseling and worked in private practice for several years, before returning to MCSD to work as a counselor at Fort Junior High for a few years before retirement. Dorothy was a devoted mother, teacher and grandmother. She enjoyed being home, visiting with family and friends, and the companionship of her dog, Toto.

Dorothy was preceded in death by; her parents; and a grandson Harrison Jones. Dorothy is survived by; a daughter Lori (Robert) Cavis; a son Eddie (Carol) Jones; a grandson Coleman Jones; a granddaughter Aron (Chris) Milam; and many dear family members and friends to cherish her memory.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 23, 2019