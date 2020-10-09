1/1
Dorothy Lee Upshaw Johnson
1947 - 2020
Dorothy Lee Upshaw
Johnson
August 6, 1947-
October 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Dorothy Lee Upshaw Johnson, 73, transitioned her life Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 3:00 pm at Glade Cemetery, Central Church Rd, Midland, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Carlos Snead, pastor of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson was born August 6, 1947 to the late Marie Upshaw and Dennis Upshaw, Sr. in Columbus, GA. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed western movies and spending time with family, loved to laugh and joke. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church as well as worshipped with Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded by eight siblings. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughters, Jalandra J. (Dewayne) Harris, Sharita A. (Gary) Rhodes, Akavia T. (Justin) Wise, Amaya K Averett; a bonus daughter, Anita Turner and grandchildren, Javahnne C. Rhodes, Jaliyah C. Rhodes, Jaedon C. Rhodes, Jaila M. Wise and Jade M. Wise; best friend, Alene Shipp; nephews, Stacy, Eric, Ravi, Devion; nieces, Denise, Sameesha, Tamara; a host of great-nieces and nephews and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
