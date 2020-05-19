Dorothy M.
Price
October 23, 1930-
May 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Dorothy Mae Smith Price transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 89 years of age.
The daughter of the late Mrs. Willie Lee Rodgers, Mrs. Price, affectionately known as "Biggie", was born in the Wende Community of Hurtsboro, AL.
She was a former member of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, later serving as a charter member of the Revelation Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Women's Missionary Society and Choir. She is currently a member of South Columbus United Methodist Church and its WOW Seniors' Ministry and was the "Mother of the Church". She was a dedicated homemaker who was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sergeant Retired Louis K. Price, Sr., a son, Louis K. Price, Jr., a great great grandson, Christian L. Price, II, and a brother, Retired Master Sergeant Jesse C. Smith.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: a daughter, Sandra F. Price; two grandchildren,Kimberly Brown-Boynton and Reverend Dr. Kelle J. Brown; four great grandchildren, Christian L. Price (Marla), Anthony Boynton II, Mahogany Boynton and Indigo Brown; three great great grandchildren, Eva and Kayla Price and Nicole Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Price will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at South Columbus United Methodist Church with Pastor Reggie Williams officiating. (Masks will be required by all attendees) The interment will follow in Main Post Cemetery. Visitation is 1 til 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 19, 2020.