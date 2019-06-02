Dorothy M.

Turner

August 7, 1937-

May 29, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Dorothy M. Davis Turner transitioned home on Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital. She was 81 years of age.

The daughter of F. C. and Emma Lou Dixon Davis, Mrs. Turner was born in Macon, County, GA and was a 1956 graduate of South Girard High School. She was a devout member of Phillips Temple CME Church and a member of the Eastern Stars, Prince Hall Affiliation. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William D. Turner; her sister, Charlie M. McDonald; her brothers, C.J. and Buddy Davis.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Larry Turner, William Turner, Jr. (Brenda), Victor Turner, Shirley Turner Mitchell (Isaac), James Turner (Linda), James Stoakley (Latoya), Vincent Stoakley, Vanessa Stoakley, Derrick Turner (Christina); a brother, Marshall Smith, Jr. (Patricia); an aunt, Maudeen Woodruff; a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Turner will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ron Golden will officiate. The interment will follow in Main Post Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 3 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.