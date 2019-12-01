|
|
Dorothy Mae Poole
Boswell
October 9, 1924-
November 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Dorothy Mae Poole Boswell, 95, of Phenix City, AL, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Phenix City Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am EST on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev Steve Williamson and her grandson, Dr. John Andrew Boswell officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 pm EST at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers are Ben Boswell, Gerald Posey, Nathan Thompson, Eugene Ogletree, Huff Melton, and Chris Quillope. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Crawford Baptist Church.
Mrs. Boswell was born October 9, 1924 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late C. Mitchell Poole and Abbie Claridy Poole. She worked in the banking industry for most of her career and retired after 21 years of service as a Senior Vice President with Regions Bank. Mrs. Boswell believed in being involved in the community as was demonstrated by her being a member of the Russell County Crisis Center, a member of the Monroe Fuller Eastern Star in Crawford, AL, a member of the Russell County Historical Commission, a member of the Phenix City Cemetery Committee, former treasure of the Russell County Baptist Association and was crowned Phenix City Woman of the Year in 1969. She was also a long-time member of Crawford Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Fletcher Boswell, Sr. and a brother Mitchell Poole, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas F. "Tommy" Boswell and wife Deborah of Phenix City, AL and Mitchell Bruce Boswell of Phenix City, AL; grandchildren, John Andrew Boswell (Kimberly), Jennifer Leigh Quillope (Christopher Paul), Benjamin "Ben" Carey Boswell (Carlee) and Blair Catherine Boswell; great-grandchildren, Caleb Boswell, Joshua Boswell, Hannah Grace Boswell, Isaac Samuel Boswell, Mackenzie Quillope, Katie Quillope, and Tucker Quillope, and numerous family members, church family, and many caring friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 1, 2019