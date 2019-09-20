|
Dorothy Marie Davis
Williamson
September 6, 1940-
September 13, 2019
Powder Springs, Georgia- Mrs. Dorothy Marie Davis Williamson, 79, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at WellStar Tranquility at Cobb Hospital in.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jesse G. Gordon, Pastor of East Lake United Methodist Church in Atlanta, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Williamson was born September 6, 1940 in Jackson, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Walthal and Mamie Lou Sams Davis. Mrs. Williamson retired from J.C. Penny's and was a member of the East Lake UMC.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, Clarence Williamson; one daughter, Tonya W. Hardy; one son, Christopher (Iia) Williamson; three step- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019