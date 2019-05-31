Dorothy Morris

Cheves

July 26, 1924-

May 30, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dorothy Morris Cheves passed away peaceably on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dorothy lived a vibrant life for 94 years. She was immensely proud of her family and often bragged on her 18 great-grandchildren. She was also proud that she was an "Army brat" having moved 17 times during her childhood while her father, Colonel William Stewart Morris, served in the Army during WWI and WWII with his supporting wife, Dorothy's loving mother, Belle Dudley Morris. She was born in the Panama Canal on July 26, 1924 while her father was stationed there. After WWII she lived in occupied Japan where her father was stationed and she met her husband Col. Wallace Robert Cheves. Two children were born of this marriage, William Morris Cheves and Cecil Maxwell Cheves. After her marriage to Col. Cheves ended Dorothy moved back to Columbus, Georgia in 1953, after her father had passed, where she and her mother raised her two boys, Billy and Cecil. Dorothy loved to paint and was well known for her watercolor paintings. Dorothy is survived by her son, Cecil Maxwell Cheves, and her daughter-in-law, Bettye Amos Cheves, as well as six grandchildren, Avery C. Wolff (Luke), Olivia C. Blanchard (Billy), Isa C. Meeks (Ryan), William M. Cheves (Shawna), Matthew D. Cheves (Zarina), and Elizabeth C. Pritchett.

Her 18 great-grandchildren are Lucas Wolff, Levi Wolff, Graham Wolff, Stewart Wolff, Esther Wolff, Russell Blanchard, Betsy Blanchard, Walter Blanchard, Josephine Meeks, Rand Meeks, Lyle Meeks, Chandler Cheves, Landon Cheves, Casey Cheves, Jacob Strickland, Insley Cheves, David Hoage, and Lilly Pritchett, and nieces and nephews, Kathy Boles Smith (Alton), Robert Stewart Boles (T), Jan Boles Harrington, and Stephen Thomas Boles. Dorothy was predeceased by her father and mother, William Stewart Morris and Belle Dudley Morris; her son, William Morris Cheves; and her sister, Belle Morris Boles. Her funeral will be at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. A reception will follow at the Church where family will greet friends. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery afterwards.