|
|
Dorothy
Ogletree
May 11, 1940-
April 23, 2019
Augusta, GA- Dorothy Ann Ogletree passed away Tuesday in Augusta, Georgia. She was born May 11, 1940 in Harris County, Georgia to the late, Mattie Ciel Ogletree and Willie Joe Tucker.
She graduated from Carver High School, matriculated to the Blayton Business College, Atlanta; and ws employed at Morris Brown College.
She united with Bethany Baptist Church, and later Israel Missionary Baptist Church, once she moved to a new location.
Survivors include, sisters: Carrie Marcus, Pine Mountain, GA; Lucy (Jesse) Williams, Ellenwood, GA; Marian (Oscar) Brown, Hephzibah, GA; Deloris (Jesse) Haynes, Atlanta; Patricia (Apostle Raymond) Leslie, Houma, LA; Dianne (Lee) Moss, Newnan, GA; brothers: Abdul Sabree (James Franklin), Atlanta, GA; Jim Tucker, East Point, GA; and Samuel (Christine) Davis, Greenville, GA; sisters-in-law, Ruby Davis and European Davis, both of Pine Mountain; brothers-in-law, Johnnie Brooks, Jobe Ponder, both of Atlanta; Bishop Henry Tucker, Pine Mountain, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Service will be Saturday at 11:00 at Bethany Baptist Church.
The excellent care of Ms. Ogletree is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019