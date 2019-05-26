Dorothy Runell Cannon

Kelley

July 2, 1926-

May 23, 2019

Kinsey, AL- Dorothy Runell Cannon Kelley, 92, of Kinsey, AL died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Henry County Health and Rehab in Abbeville, AL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Kelley was born July 2, 1926 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Benny Lee Cannon and Mittie Woodham Cannon. She worked as a Cost Clerk for Swift Manufacturing Company. Mrs. Kelley was a founding member of Schomburg Road Baptist Church and was a long time member of Britt David Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was very active in church and was a loving mother and loved her family.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Travis A. Kelley and 5 siblings.

Survivors include her daughters, Pam Kelley of Columbus, GA and Deb Kelley Moore (James R.) of Kinsey, AL.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com or to Britt David Baptist Church 2801 W. Britt David Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 26, 2019