Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Dorothy Simons


1941 - 2019
Dorothy Simons Obituary
Dorothy
Simons
April 13, 1941-
December 10, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Dorothy Simons, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Macon Road Chapel, with Chris Fortin officiating. Burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Striffler-Hamby
Mrs. Simons was born April 13, 1941 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Ollie and Opie Davis. She was a graduate of Jordan High School. She would make a career in the Insurance business working for Allstate and Direct for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Michael Newman. Survivors include five children, Lisa Walker, Jerry Newman Jr. USMC Veteran, Sheri Patterson, Edward Newman, and Jospeh Nichols USAF Veteran: several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; one sister, Jerrie Sanders; two Nieces, Vickie Hodges and Angie Lemke; one nephew, Lee Sanders.
Condolences can be made by visiting www.shcolumbus.com. Arrangements are being entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 12, 2019
