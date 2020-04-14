|
|
Dorothy T.
Stafford
October 21, 1918-
April 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Dorothy Tillman Stafford "Dot", 101, of Columbus, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Private entombment will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Chapel of the Pines at Park Hill Cemetery. The family will welcome friends at a memorial service later, to be determined.
Dot was born on October 21, 1918, in Clio, Alabama, the daughter of the late John Stephen Tillman and Lola Maye Byrd Tillman. Her father was a prominent doctor, whom she in her young adult life proudly drove about the area on many calls to local patients. Her mother was a voice and piano teacher. Dot was a 1935 graduate of Barbour County High School and a 1939 graduate of Montevallo College, now University, in Montevallo, Alabama. Her degree was in home economics, where she was known for her perfect biscuits, and education, which she put briefly to use as a teacher before marrying Mial Davis Stafford "Mike" at the outset of World War II. After completing and then teaching briefly in the Officers Candidate School at Ft. Benning, Mike fought in the European theater, and then returned home to a military career. Dot became a dedicated military wife and mother, providing a loving home environment for her family from Maine to New Jersey, and from Germany to Georgia. She was an active member and president of the Officers' Wives Club at various posts, and a cracker jack bowler on their teams. In later years, Dot returned to teaching at Richards Junior High School in Columbus from 1965 to 1977. She was an engaged member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority and a Daughter of the American Revolution, tracing her ancestry to Stephen Tilghman (Tillman), an aide to General George Washington. She was a loyal long-term member of Wynnbrook Baptist Church and enjoyed the senior group of Joyful Servants, where she was known fondly as The Joke Lady. Singing together with Mike in the ensemble mission group Merry Makers brought much pleasure. Dot's prime enjoyment always involved her home and family, from sewing, interior decorating, knitting, cooking and landscaping, to providing a home and lap to many a cat. The celebration of her 100th birthday at home amongst family, friends, and neighbors was a particular delight.
Dot is survived by two daughters, Jane Stafford of Oberursel, Germany, and Susan Stafford of Herndon, Virginia, as well as one granddaughter, Kelley Frenkel Pittman of Newnan, Georgia. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dot's long term private caregivers for their love and care, to her many wonderful neighbors for their care and support, and to Kindred Hospice.
Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2020