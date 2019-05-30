Dorothy Thomas

Snyder

January 24, 1931-

May 27, 2019

Carrollton, GA- Dorothy Thomas Snyder, 88 of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Manchester, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester with Rev. Joe Harrington officiating. Private interment will follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Snyder was born January 24, 1931 in Canton, GA the daughter of Mack D. Swancey and Nores Waters Swancey. She was a graduate of Florida State University and spent her career as an English and Spanish teacher. She taught in Panama City, FL, Manchester High and retired from Shaw High School in Columbus. Mrs. Snyder was a member of Manchester First United Methodist Church and was widowed by her first husband, Donald Thomas and her second husband, William Snyder.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Longley and her husband, Grant of Franklin, GA, two granddaughters, Francis Cory of Newnan, Lindsey Gither and her husband, Dustin of Chattanooga, TN; three step grandchildren, Megan Longley, Tiffany Longley and Caitlyn Longley all of Port Huron, MI; two great grandchildren, Londyn and Letty Jacobs of Chattanooga.