Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox Funeral Home
93 Prather-Barnes Road P. O. Box 224
Manchester, GA 31816
(706) 846-3110
For more information about
Dorothy Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
93 Prather-Barnes Road P. O. Box 224
Manchester, GA 31816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Thomas Snyder


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Dorothy Thomas Snyder Obituary
Dorothy Thomas
Snyder
January 24, 1931-
May 27, 2019
Carrollton, GA- Dorothy Thomas Snyder, 88 of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Manchester, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester with Rev. Joe Harrington officiating. Private interment will follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Snyder was born January 24, 1931 in Canton, GA the daughter of Mack D. Swancey and Nores Waters Swancey. She was a graduate of Florida State University and spent her career as an English and Spanish teacher. She taught in Panama City, FL, Manchester High and retired from Shaw High School in Columbus. Mrs. Snyder was a member of Manchester First United Methodist Church and was widowed by her first husband, Donald Thomas and her second husband, William Snyder.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Longley and her husband, Grant of Franklin, GA, two granddaughters, Francis Cory of Newnan, Lindsey Gither and her husband, Dustin of Chattanooga, TN; three step grandchildren, Megan Longley, Tiffany Longley and Caitlyn Longley all of Port Huron, MI; two great grandchildren, Londyn and Letty Jacobs of Chattanooga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Funeral Home
Download Now