Dorthy Andrea

Carbaugh

February 13, 1944-

March 18, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dorthy Andrea Carbaugh, 75, of Columbus, GA passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta from complications of Crohn's Disease, which she had courageously battled since 1982, including three major surgeries.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 2400 Devonshire Dr. Columbus, GA 31904 with Rev. Tony Crosby officiating. Interment service will be held at a later date at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL.

Mrs. Carbaugh was born February 13, 1944 in Glouster, OH daughter of the late Austin David Edwards and the late Minnie Delphia ("Delphine") (Edwards) Edwards. She was married and a devoted housewife to her beloved husband, Dr. Daniel C. Carbaugh for 36 years. She was a faithful member of Epworth UMC of Columbus. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and bird-watching with her husband. For much of her adult life she volunteered and strived to help others in need. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and many others, who should all focus on the good times and memories of her and celebrate her long life.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David J. Edwards, III and a sister, Joan A. Edwards.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Daniel C. Carbaugh of Columbus, GA, sister, Cynthia ("Cindy") K. Edwards of Florence, AL, three brothers: Ronald A. Edwards of Columbus, GA, Jack J. Edwards of Doraville, GA and William ("Billy") H. Edwards (Priscilla) of Panama City, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill UMC, Damascus Way, or Epworth UMC of Columbus.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019