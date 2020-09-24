Douglas C.
Pullen
April 30, 1945 -
September 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Douglas C. Pullen, 75 of Columbus, Georgia died on September 22, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church of Columbus with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia. Pallbearers will be the Muscogee County Sheriff's Department and Honorary Pallbearers will be former Boys High School Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service at graveside. In keeping with guidelines outlined by the state of Georgia please social distance and wear face mask.
Douglas C. Pullen was born in Roanoke, Alabama on April 30, 1945 to the late Eva Lois Walker Pullen and Hurbert Clarence Pullen. He obtained his law degree from Mercer Walter F. George Law School in 1970, started at the DA's office in 1972, Assistant Chief 1978 – 1988, DA from 1989 until 1995 and Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Court System from 1995 until 2011. After his retirement, Judge Pullen enjoyed spending time traveling, and especially relaxing with family and friends. Judge Pullen was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbus. He was the Boys High School Sunday School Class for many years and was very active with their annual fishing trip.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patti Pullen; daughter, Laura Jolley and her husband Cody of Hamilton, GA; son, Douglas C. Pullen, Jr. and his wife Rebecca of Midland, GA; four grandchildren: Shawn Fridley, Ramsey Jolley, Mary Pat Pullen, and Eva Pullen.
