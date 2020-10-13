Douglas D.
Harrison
February 10, 1947-
October 11, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Douglas D. Harrison, 73, of Smiths Station, AL died Sunday, October11, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am est Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Smiths Station Baptist Church in Smiths Station, AL with Dr. David Kees officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the funeral home.
Mr. Harrison was born February 10, 1947 in Phenix City, AL, son of the late Emory W. Harrison and Ruby Lee Jernigan Harrison. He proudly served his country as a combat veteran in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his service in the military, Mr. Harrison worked for over 34 years at Atmos Energy. He was a member of Smiths Station Baptist Church. Mr. Harrison was known as a loving, humble, generous, selfless and respected daddy, father-in-law, Paw Paw, friend and neighbor, who loved God, family, church, country and community.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Higdon Harrison; a granddaughter, McKenzie Harrison; sisters, Inez Sellers, Dorothy Barnes, Vivian Marchant and Jeanett Linton; brothers, Harold Harrison, James Harrison, Neil Harrison, Frederick Harrison, Clarence Harrison, Herman Harrison and Bobby Harrison.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Fowler of Easley, SC; two sons, Kenny Harrison (Lorie) of Smiths Station, AL and Allen Harrison (Regina) of Valley, AL; grandchildren, Tiffany Foster of Easley, SC, Tyler Foster (Ashley) of Liberty, SC, Kendall Harrison Jenkins (Corey) of Salem, AL, Cody Harrison of Smiths Station, AL, Joshua Harrison (Allison) of Salem, AL and Logan Harrison of Smiths Station, AL; great-grandchildren, Taylen Foster, Skylynn Foster, Harrison Foster, Addisyn Foster and Emmie Jenkins; many loving special nieces, nephews, extended family members, special friends, neighbors, church family, work family, men's lunch groups and his sweet dog, Tiny.
The family would like to express their thanks to East Alabama Medical Center 2nd and 6th Floor Medical Staff, the Spencer Cancer Center, Opelika, AL, Smiths Station Baptist Church and the loving family and friends for your care, love and support.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Smiths Station Baptist Church, 2460 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station, AL 36877.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
.