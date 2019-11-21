|
Douglas Eugene
Boatner, Sr.
April 6, 1955-
November 19, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Douglas Eugene Boatner, Sr. 64, of Phenix City, AL died at his residence early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 while surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm EST on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Auburn Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Mitchell and Dr. Wayne Scarborough officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. A committal will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home in Phenix City.
Mr. Boatner was born April 06, 1955 in LaGrange, GA son of the late Arnold Boatner and Betty Frances Anderson Boatner Stone. He was a long time ALFA Insurance Agent serving the Russell and Lee County area, and previously served the Baldwin County area in Alabama. Mr. Boatner was passionate about the upkeep of his vehicles, tending to each and every detail of their care. He loved to spend time with his family having fun and cooking out, working at his church, and enjoying time with friends. He will be missed greatly by those who knew him, but his memories and wisdom will forever be cherished in our hearts. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Nita Jackson Boatner, Phenix City, AL; five sons, Doug Boatner, Jr. (Margo), Steamboat, CO, Neal Boatner (Darla), Daphne, AL, Blake Papenfuss (Megan), Kevin Boatner, and Ricky Carlson (Patty) all of Phenix City, AL; three daughters, Kimberly Hoffner (Benjamin), LaGrange, GA, Brenda McCain (Billy), Hogansville, GA and Karen Johnson, Mobile, AL; two brothers, Ed Boatner (Jean), Atlanta, GA and Steve Boatner (Regina), LaGrange, GA; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to The Dwelling at Auburn Heights Baptist Church, 4207 Auburn Road, Phenix City, AL 36870 or www.ahclife.com .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 21, 2019