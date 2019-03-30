Douglas

Grider, Jr.

May 14, 1941-

March 26, 2019

Salem, SC- Douglas Ticknor Grider, Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Doug was born in Columbus, GA, son of the late Douglas Ticknor Grider, Sr and Leslie Mae Wilson Grider. He married Roberta Bittner Grider and was blessed with 3 children and 7 grandchildren. Doug is survived by his wife Robbie; their son Tad with wife Susan and three children - Lauren (husband Brandon Bowman), Madison and John; daughter Kim with husband Todd Pittman and three children - Brant, Barrett and Myles; son Wesley with wife Cindy and daughter Chloe; and his sister Leslie Ann with husband Charlie King. In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by his sister Caroline Artemesia Puckett and her husband Hillary.

Doug's memorial service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, April 6 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pendleton, SC with interment immediately after.

A reception and receiving of friends to celebrate Doug's life will take place following the service in the Parish House at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org), ( ) or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (www.holytrinityclemson.org).

