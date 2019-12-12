Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Douglas M. Henley Sr.


1942 - 2019
Douglas M. Henley Sr. Obituary
Douglas M.
Henley, Sr.
June 28, 1942-
December 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- First Sergeant Retired Douglas MacArthur Henley, Sr. of Columbus transitioned home Saturday at his residence. He was 77 years of age.
The son of the late Ms. Roberta Henley, First Sergeant Henley was born in Lumpkin, GA and was a member of the Fourth Street Baptist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam before retiring following 30 years of dedicated service. Upon retirement he worked for 12 years at Charbroil. He was also a Master Barber and a Prince Hall Mason. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Henry Henley and Pauline Clark.
Survivors include: his devoted wife of 52 years, Mrs. Alverna Henley; two children, Douglas M. Henley, Jr. and Sinetra Pierce (LaVaughn); one grandchild, Kyle Slayton Henley; a sister, Lillie Johnson; a sister-in-law, Anne Faulk; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Celebration of Life for First Sergeant Douglas M. Henley, Sr. will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 noon, Graveside at the Green Acres Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Flakes III officiating. The visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 12, 2019
