Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehobeth Cemetery/Rock Baptist Church Cemetery
Cataula, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Maxwell Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas "Mack" Maxwell Cook


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas "Mack" Maxwell Cook Obituary
Douglas "Mack"
Maxwell Cook
August 5, 1945-
July 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Douglas "Mack" Maxwell Cook, 73, of Columbus, GA passed away at his residence on July 25, 2019. A graveside service for Mr. Cook will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at Rehobeth Cemetery, also known as Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, in Cataula, GA with Rev. Dr. Paul Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Cook was born August 5, 1945 to the late Leroy and Bernice Inez Cook. Mr. Cook founded Cook Heating and Air in 1972. He enjoyed dirt car racing, listening to southern gospel, walking, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Cook and wife, Beatriz Carmen Cook of Phenix City, AL; Franky Cook and wife, Brooke of Cataula, GA; brothers, Vonelle Cook, Kenneth Cook, Robert Cook, Leroy Cook and Ricky Cook; four grandchildren, Dalton Cook and wife, Taylor of Smiths Station, AL; Casey Cook of Columbus, GA; Gabe Cook of Cataula, GA; Madison Henderson of Cataula, GA; his beloved dog, Zippie; several nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
Download Now