Douglas "Mack"
Maxwell Cook
August 5, 1945-
July 25, 2019
Columbus, GA- Douglas "Mack" Maxwell Cook, 73, of Columbus, GA passed away at his residence on July 25, 2019. A graveside service for Mr. Cook will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at Rehobeth Cemetery, also known as Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, in Cataula, GA with Rev. Dr. Paul Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Cook was born August 5, 1945 to the late Leroy and Bernice Inez Cook. Mr. Cook founded Cook Heating and Air in 1972. He enjoyed dirt car racing, listening to southern gospel, walking, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Cook and wife, Beatriz Carmen Cook of Phenix City, AL; Franky Cook and wife, Brooke of Cataula, GA; brothers, Vonelle Cook, Kenneth Cook, Robert Cook, Leroy Cook and Ricky Cook; four grandchildren, Dalton Cook and wife, Taylor of Smiths Station, AL; Casey Cook of Columbus, GA; Gabe Cook of Cataula, GA; Madison Henderson of Cataula, GA; his beloved dog, Zippie; several nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 27, 2019