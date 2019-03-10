Douglas "Dude" Wayne

Strickland

March 4, 1945-

March 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Douglas "Dude" Waye Strickland, 74, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. A private family interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Strickland was born March 4, 1945 in Eufaula, AL son of the late Sherman and Vera Causey Strickland. He retired from Strickland Plumbing and was known to be the best back-hoe operator in Columbus. Mr. Strickland loved working in the garden, UGA football, playing the guitar with his brothers, hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by several of his siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara McCune Strickland of Columbus, GA, daughter, Vera Ann Strickland of Columbus, GA, sisters, Dorothy Ehrhardt (AL) of Sylvester, GA and Linda Collins of Georgetown, GA, grandson, Benjamin Michael Spitzmiller of Columbus, GA and several nieces and nephews.

