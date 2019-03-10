Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Wayne "Dude" Strickland


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Wayne "Dude" Strickland Obituary
Douglas "Dude" Wayne
Strickland
March 4, 1945-
March 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Douglas "Dude" Waye Strickland, 74, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Greg Gardner officiating. A private family interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Strickland was born March 4, 1945 in Eufaula, AL son of the late Sherman and Vera Causey Strickland. He retired from Strickland Plumbing and was known to be the best back-hoe operator in Columbus. Mr. Strickland loved working in the garden, UGA football, playing the guitar with his brothers, hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by several of his siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara McCune Strickland of Columbus, GA, daughter, Vera Ann Strickland of Columbus, GA, sisters, Dorothy Ehrhardt (AL) of Sylvester, GA and Linda Collins of Georgetown, GA, grandson, Benjamin Michael Spitzmiller of Columbus, GA and several nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now