Duane L.

Black

June 8, 1945-

May 7, 2020

Columbus, GA- Duane L. Black (Phenix City, AL) born June 8, 1945 in Latrobe, PA to the late John D. Black and Glayds Silvis Black. Passed on May 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA.

He was the toy buyer at Troutmans in Greensburg, PA and worked in retail sales most of his life. He enjoyed watching wrestling, baseball, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by brothers Jack Black and Neil Black and sisters Ruth Schuck and Marge Firtz.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Esther A. Black, daughters Denise (Allen) Edwards of Pickerington, OH and Vicki Black of Phenix City, AL and Son Duane A (Leigh Ann) Black of Columbus, GA, Granddaughters Alena and Olivia Edwards and Sadie Black. Brothers Ronald Black of Texas, Ray (Dolly) Black of West Virginia and Sister Gladys (Bill) Little of Greensburg, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will take place at a later date and time to be announced.





