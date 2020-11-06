1/1
Duke Arthur Darrah
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duke Arthur
Darrah
May 4, 1951-
November 4, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Duke Arthur Darrah, 69, of Waverly Hall, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Oakview Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 1:30 PM. The interment will conclude at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Duke was born on May 4, 1951 in Phenix City, AL to David Darrah, Jr. and Dolores Harris Darrah. Duke proudly served his country for many years in the United States Army and then went on to serve his community as a Deputy Sheriff in the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, retiring after a successful career. Duke was a huge Alabama fan and a former instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He will be greatly missed by his friends at Epworth United Methodist Church, his family, and all whose lives he touched.
Besides his mother and father, Duke is survived by his brothers, David Darrah III (Brenda), Jeffrey Darrah (Rhonda), and Robert Darrah; and several nieces and nephews.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved