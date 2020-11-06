Duke Arthur
Darrah
May 4, 1951-
November 4, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Duke Arthur Darrah, 69, of Waverly Hall, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Oakview Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 1:30 PM. The interment will conclude at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Duke was born on May 4, 1951 in Phenix City, AL to David Darrah, Jr. and Dolores Harris Darrah. Duke proudly served his country for many years in the United States Army and then went on to serve his community as a Deputy Sheriff in the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, retiring after a successful career. Duke was a huge Alabama fan and a former instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He will be greatly missed by his friends at Epworth United Methodist Church, his family, and all whose lives he touched.
Besides his mother and father, Duke is survived by his brothers, David Darrah III (Brenda), Jeffrey Darrah (Rhonda), and Robert Darrah; and several nieces and nephews.
