Dwayne Ellis
Bowman
September 18, 1967 -
March 6, 2020
Plant City, Florida- Dwayne Ellis Bowman, 52, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Georgia, born on September 18, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida, entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020. He was a faithful Christian, and attended First Baptist Church Plant City. He was a devoted Maintenance Repair Supervisor for Hillsborough County Public Schools, where he cherished his colleagues, and proudly oversaw the county athletic fields. He was a "master negotiator" of many deals, and enjoyed the outdoors, sports, and boating, and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.
He is survived by his children; Amber Bowman of Pensacola, and Tyler Bowman (Skyla) of Phenix City, Alabama; grandchildren, Brantley, Jude, and Aria; parents, Gloria and John Bradshaw of Columbus, Georgia; sister, Debbie Pittman (Lee) of LaGrange, Georgia; and a niece and nephew, extended family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 A.M at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends starting at 10:00 A.M. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2020