Eaphfrom J. Rice, Jr
July 2, 1976 - November 10, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia - SSG(Ret) Eaphfrom Jones Rice, Jr., passed away quietly Tuesday at Emory University Hospital at the age of 44.
Born in SHAPE, Belgium, Eaphfrom was the son of SFC(Ret) Eaphfrom Jones Rice, Sr. and Mrs. Margaret Reid Rice of Columbus. He was a 1995 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and attended Columbus Technical College. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Community Church and retired from the United States Army after serving during the Iraq War.
Other than his parents, he is survived by a loving wife, Latrece Smith Rice; his children, Derrick D. Crutchfield(Chelsi), Loneia P. Tarver(Jordan), Lonnie T. Powell and India C. Rice; four grandchildren, Christian, Daisia, Jayden and London; one sister, Erika K. Brown; aunts and uncles, June Lockett(John), Jacqueline R. Wilkins, Cynthia Thompson, Darlene Hunter(Eric), Sarah Bone, William Etta Bailey, Odell Cross(Howard), Sharon Derrick(Sonny), Anthony Rice(Annette) and John W. Rice; mother-in-law, Patricia Smith; father-in-law, Nathaniel McCray; sister-in-law, Dana Greene; brother-in-law, Darin Reeves; a niece, Eboni Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
SSG Rice will be laid to rest with military honors at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell AL. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Pastor R. George Plummer. Visitation is 3:00 til 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com