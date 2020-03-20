|
|
Earkus L.
Battle
August 11, 1938-
March 14, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Earkus Battle, 81, of Pittsview, AL passed Saturday, March 16, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel Christian Fellowship, Pittsview, AL with Rev. Kortavious Key, pastor, officiating and Rev. Pryce J. Battle, Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Battle was born August 11, 1938 in Pittsview, AL to the late Johnnie Battle and the late Cornelia Battle. He was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship Church where he served as a Deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Battle; twelve children, Demitrus Browder, Chance Battle, Rev. Pryce Battle (Vanessa), Ardese Day, Earkus Battle, Jr. (Tearsa), Eddie Jones (Tracy), Stash Dewayne Jones (Audrey), Rev. Roy Jones (Cynthia), Mario Paige, Margret Grant (Marcus), Stacy Jones and Vicktory Eichelberger (Mere); three sisters, Cora Wilson, Princella Streeter, Cynthia Jenkins; a devoted cousin, Mary Louise Hampton and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020