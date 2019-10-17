Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Cemetery
Holy Trinity, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Stanley Johnson


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Stanley Johnson Obituary
Earl Stanley
Johnson
June 9, 1964-
October 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Earl Stanley Johnson, 55, of Columbus, GA, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Graveside service will be held 1 :00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Cemetery, Holy Trinity, AL with Pastor Lawrence Stewart, officiating. Family hour will be from 4-5 p.m. EST, Friday, October 18, 2019 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born June 9, 1964 in Tuskegee, AL to Mrs. Mary T. Johnson and the late Mr. Samuel Johnson, Sr. He was a 1982 graduate of Columbus High School.
Survivors include his mother, Mary. T. Johnson; four children, Xavier Robinson, Dexter Downs (Glenasha), Dominique Cox and Sierra Richardson; two grandchildren, Lauren Robinson and Eeva Downs; one sister, Beverly Stewart; three brothers, Samuel Johnson, Jr., Norman Johnson and Marvin Johnson (Canita) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now