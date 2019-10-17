|
Earl Stanley
Johnson
June 9, 1964-
October 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Earl Stanley Johnson, 55, of Columbus, GA, passed on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Graveside service will be held 1 :00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Cemetery, Holy Trinity, AL with Pastor Lawrence Stewart, officiating. Family hour will be from 4-5 p.m. EST, Friday, October 18, 2019 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born June 9, 1964 in Tuskegee, AL to Mrs. Mary T. Johnson and the late Mr. Samuel Johnson, Sr. He was a 1982 graduate of Columbus High School.
Survivors include his mother, Mary. T. Johnson; four children, Xavier Robinson, Dexter Downs (Glenasha), Dominique Cox and Sierra Richardson; two grandchildren, Lauren Robinson and Eeva Downs; one sister, Beverly Stewart; three brothers, Samuel Johnson, Jr., Norman Johnson and Marvin Johnson (Canita) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019