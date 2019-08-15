Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Earnest Leroy "Bud" Marshall Sr.


1934 - 2019
Earnest Leroy "Bud" Marshall Sr. Obituary
Leroy Earnest "Bud"
Marshall Sr.
April 2, 1934-
August 11, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Deacon Leroy Earnest Marshall, 85, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. J. W. Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Deacon Marshall was born April 2, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Wilburn and Luevonia Tanner Marshall. Mr. Marshall was a funeral home attendant for the former William T. Ford Mortuary and J. W. Jones Funeral Home.
Survivors include: four sons, Tyrone Marshall, Andre (Charezha) Hollis, Bobby Chisolm, and Earnest L. Marshall II; one daughter, Patricia (Gregory) Scott; two sisters, Margaret Richards and Vernell Eason; two God children, Richard Smith and Cynthia Smith; 15 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
