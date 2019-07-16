|
Earnestine
King
June 16, 1958-
July 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Earnestine King, 61, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Harvest Pointe Church of the Nazarene, Columbus, GA with Pastor Gary Tankerstey, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. King was born June 16, 1958 in Seale, AL to the late Earnest Jones and the late Pennie Lee Allen Mckissic Jones. She was a member of Harvest Pointe Church of the Nazarene, a 1976 graduate of Central High School, and employed at Dinglewood Pharmacy for over 25 years.
Survivors include her step daughter, Christy King of Columbus, GA; God daughter, Dominque Sharp of Columbus, GA; two brothers, Hosley Mckissic of New York, New York and Rodger P. Jones (Debra) of Phenix City, AL; three sisters, Annie Lee Baylock of Fayetteville, NC, Shirley Jean Williams of Phenix City, Al, and Edith Lucile Smith (Tyrone) of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019