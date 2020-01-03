Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
69 Battle Rd
Hurtsboro, AL
Earnestine Samuel Scott


1960 - 2020
Earnestine Samuel Scott Obituary
Earnestine
Samuel Scott
January 28, 1960-
December 31, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Sis. Earnestine Samuel Scott, 59, passed Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Battle Rd, Hurtsboro, AL with Rev. Renee Adams, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home. Inc.
Sis. Scott was born January 28, 1960 in Hurtsboro, AL to Ruthel Samuel and the late Arthur Lee Samuel, Sr. She was a member of Andrew Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and worked at Dillard's as a seamstress.
Survivors include her mother, Ruthel Samuel; two daughters, Shalannda Brown (Sylvester Williams) and Lakerri Brown; four sisters, Dorothy Crowell (Glenn), Brenda Horton, Valarie Fluellen (Mazell), and Sandra Davis (Barrett); one brother, Arthur Lee Samuel (Fannie); seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020
