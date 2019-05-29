Eddie Bernard

Jacobs

July 2, 1961-

May 23, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Eddie Bernard Jacobs, 57, of Columbus, GA passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Columbus, GA.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Garner-Bass C.M.E. Church, located at 1300-6th Pl. S. in Phenix City, AL. Pastor Johnnie Nelms, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.

Mr. Jacobs was born July 2, 1961 in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Eddie Jacobs and Verna Mae Harper. He was a graduate of Columbus High School, was an original member of the DSOS Band, was the music director for St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Crawford, AL for thirteen years and was music director for Zion Watch Church in Lumpkin, GA for five years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include: his wife, Constance Jacobs; four daughters, Cinta Livsey, Tia Solori, Bianca Shipp and Porchia Shipp; six brothers, Albert Stafford, Earl Stafford, Charles Stafford, Melvin Stafford, Lee (Evelyn) Jacobs and Collis (Came') Jacobs; two sisters, Patricia (Donald) Williams and Mary Latimore, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

