Eddie C. "Skip"

Alexander

March 13, 1943-

May 11, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Eddie C. "Skip" Alexander, 76, of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Columbus Specialty Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church with Rev. Mavis Brown pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Alexander was born March 13, 1943 in Columbus, GA, the son of the late Andrew Alexander and Mae Eva Alexander. He was a member of New Bethel AME Church. He was a 1961 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and was a retired firefighter for the Columbus Consolidated Government. Survivors include: his loving wife, Margaret Alexander; three daughters, Monica Tripp, Veronica Alexander, all of Columbus, GA and Akillah Alexander of Fairfax, VA; two sisters, Judy Harris and Joyce Dixon (Robert); one uncle, Charles (Dorothy) Alexander, all of Columbus, GA, one aunt, Blanche Manuel of Kinton, OH; two grandchildren, Shanesha Tripp and Chelsea (Nadad) Jullien; four great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

