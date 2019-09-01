|
Eddie E. Moore, Sr.
Moore, Sr.
November 24, 1952-
August 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Eddie E. Moore, Sr. (Sergeant First Class, Retired) transitioned Home Tuesday at his residence. He was 64 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Rosetta Bell Moore and Mr. Solomon Greene, SFC Moore was born in Benton, MS and was a 1973 graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson, MS. He obtained an Associate degree in Transportation from the City Colleges of Chicago. He enlisted into the U. S. Army in 1974, serving tours of duty during Desert Storm. He retired following 20 years of dedicated service. SFC Moore was employed at the Walmart on Buena Vista Road for 21 years, currently working at the Victory Drive Location.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 41 years, Mrs. Verna Poindexter Moore; two children, Eddie E. Moore, Jr. and KaSandra D. Moore; three sisters, Eunice Hollins, Essie Lewis and Ruby Walters (James); six brothers, Johnny Lee Moore (Mary), Larry "J.C." Moore, Wilson Moore, Herman Bell, Earl J. Bell (Tina) and Johnnie E. Moore; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Dora Poindexter; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters- in-law and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for SFC Moore will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12 noon at the Kelley Hills Chapel at Ft. Benning, GA. The interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Bishop James A. Lewis officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019