Eddie
Ford
March 8, 1943-
September 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Dea. Eddie Ford, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Dickerson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dea. Ford was born March 8, 1943 in Russell County, AL to the late Addie Mae Battle Ford and the late Fred Ford. He was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church, a 1962 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Columbus Technical School where he became a certified EMT and retired from Martin Army Hospital in Ft. Benning, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Tippi Ford; three daughters, Camille (Jerome) Williams, Tamara (Keith) Carter, and Angela Perkins; three sisters Jessie Mae Sumbry of Phenix City, AL, Peggy Gamble of Columbus, GA and Margie Purry of Duluth, Ga; five grandchildren; two aunts, Gladys Lyles of Phenix City, AL and Mildred Setzer of New Haven, CT and a host of other relatives and friends.
