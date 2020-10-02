1/1
Eddie Ford
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie
Ford
March 8, 1943-
September 28, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Dea. Eddie Ford, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Dickerson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dea. Ford was born March 8, 1943 in Russell County, AL to the late Addie Mae Battle Ford and the late Fred Ford. He was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church, a 1962 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Columbus Technical School where he became a certified EMT and retired from Martin Army Hospital in Ft. Benning, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Tippi Ford; three daughters, Camille (Jerome) Williams, Tamara (Keith) Carter, and Angela Perkins; three sisters Jessie Mae Sumbry of Phenix City, AL, Peggy Gamble of Columbus, GA and Margie Purry of Duluth, Ga; five grandchildren; two aunts, Gladys Lyles of Phenix City, AL and Mildred Setzer of New Haven, CT and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved