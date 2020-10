EddieFordMarch 8, 1943-September 28, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Dea. Eddie Ford, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park with Rev. Tony Dickerson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Dea. Ford was born March 8, 1943 in Russell County, AL to the late Addie Mae Battle Ford and the late Fred Ford. He was a member of Pinehurst Baptist Church, a 1962 graduate of South Girard High School, attended Columbus Technical School where he became a certified EMT and retired from Martin Army Hospital in Ft. Benning, GA.Survivors include his wife, Tippi Ford; three daughters, Camille (Jerome) Williams, Tamara (Keith) Carter, and Angela Perkins; three sisters Jessie Mae Sumbry of Phenix City, AL, Peggy Gamble of Columbus, GA and Margie Purry of Duluth, Ga; five grandchildren; two aunts, Gladys Lyles of Phenix City, AL and Mildred Setzer of New Haven, CT and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.