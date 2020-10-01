Eddie L.HowardApril 23, 1949-September 25, 2020Smiths Station, AL- Eddie Lewis Howard, age 71 of Smiths Station, Alabama entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.Eddie was born on April 23, 1949 to John Lewis Howard and Anna Howard Settle of Manchester, Georgia. Eddie served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves following high school. Praised for conduct while in service, he received the National Defense Service Medal and was awarded Meritorious Unit Commendation. Following his active duty, he began his career as a yard and train engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He worked for the railroad for 32 years and was consistently recognized for his dedication and proficiency.Eddie was a Christian by faith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan S. Howard of Smiths Station, Alabama and his father, John L. Howard of Manchester, Georgia.He is survived by his mother, Anna Howard Settle of Greenville, Georgia; his daughter, Angel E. Howard of Manchester, Georgia; his son, John L. Howard II (Michele) of Orlando, Florida; his step-daughter, Cindy Goodman (Dale), his step-son, Christopher Taylor (Darlene) both of Thomasville, Georgia; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Harleigh Walker of Manchester, Georgia, Cora Howard, Ella Howard, and grandson, Gabe Howard all of Orlando, Florida; he is also survived by his sister, Beverly Stephens (Noah) of Greenville, Georgia, his brother, John C. Howard (Bessie) of Woodland, Georgia; he also had several nieces, nephews relatives and friends all of whom he cherished dearly.Funeral services with Navy Honors will be held at 12:30 P.M. EDT Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, AL. The family will meet at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL at 11:00 A.M. and will leave promptly at 12:00 P.M. in a procession to the cemetery.