Eddie Lee Hill
1965 - 2020
Eddie Lee
Hill
July 30, 1965-
July 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Eddie Lee Hill, 54, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Edmond Cemetery with Rev. J.C. Fryer, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hill was born July, 30 1965 to the late Eugene Hill and the late Louise Hill.
Survivors include three children; four brothers, Homer Lee Hill (Diane), Albert Hill (Tammy), Edward Hill all of Phenix City, AL and Curtis Hill of Metter, GA; three sisters, Mary Peterson, Annie Allen (Solomon) and Lizzie Hill all of Phenix City, AL; two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Edmond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
