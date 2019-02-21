|
|
Eddie Lee "Unk"
Lawrence
May 30, 1932-
February 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Eddie Lee "Unk" Lawrence, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST Friday, February 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lawrence was born May 30, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mann Lawrence and the late Miley Walton-Lawrence. His life revolved around baseball. He started playing in 1951 with the Phenix City Invaders and went on to play professional baseball with the Negro American League , "The Indianapolis Clowns".
Survivors include a daughter, Pandora Parham (Brian Kelley), Michigan; a son, Dale Jerome Perry (Catherine), Columbus, GA; one sister, Miley M. Lawrence-Gosha, Phenix City, AL; special niece, Janice Lawrence; one grandson, a dear friend Eddie James Walton and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019