Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Lee "Unk" Lawrence


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eddie Lee "Unk" Lawrence Obituary
Eddie Lee "Unk"
Lawrence
May 30, 1932-
February 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Eddie Lee "Unk" Lawrence, 86, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST Friday, February 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lawrence was born May 30, 1932 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mann Lawrence and the late Miley Walton-Lawrence. His life revolved around baseball. He started playing in 1951 with the Phenix City Invaders and went on to play professional baseball with the Negro American League , "The Indianapolis Clowns".
Survivors include a daughter, Pandora Parham (Brian Kelley), Michigan; a son, Dale Jerome Perry (Catherine), Columbus, GA; one sister, Miley M. Lawrence-Gosha, Phenix City, AL; special niece, Janice Lawrence; one grandson, a dear friend Eddie James Walton and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now