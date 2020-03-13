|
Eddie Lee
Minger
March 30, 1953-
March 5, 2020
Montgomery, AL- Mr. Eddie Lee Minger, 66, of Montgomery, AL, passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faithful Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Ernest Sneed IV, pastor, Pastor David Dawson, officiating and Pastor Paul Gourdine, Engaged Christian Church, Montgomery, AL, eulogist. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Minger was born March 30, 1953 in Russell County, AL to Gertrude Minger and the late Grant Minger, Sr. He attended Oliver High School, was employed by Winn Dixie Warehouse and a member of Engaged Christian Church, Montgomery, AL.
Survivors include his mother, Gertrude Minger; two daughters, Sheena McCoy (Christopher) and Ronita Sanks; one son, Derrick Flakes; three sisters, Mary Salas, Virginia Minger, and Edna Minger; two brothers, Oscar L. Minger and Royzell Minger (Sylvia); six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020