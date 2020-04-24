|
|
Eddie Ruth
Johnson
May 26, 1947-
April 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Pastor Eddie Ruth Johnson, 72, transitioned from her Earthly to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Otis Dewayne Johnson of Total Praise Full Gospel Outreach Church officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson was born to the late Grady Lee and Minnie McFarlin on May 26, 1947 in Thomaston, GA. She was the pastor of St. Mary's Apostolic Church for 17 years and also served as Sunday School Teacher, Youth Choir Director, Senior Choir member, Minister's Board and Culinary Ministry. Pastor Johnson was a 1966 graduate of Spencer High School and received an Associate's Degree from Columbus Technical College. She retired from Muscogee County School District and was honored as foster parent for over 35 years. Other than her parents, Pastor Johnson is preceded in death by her brother, Grady Lee McFarlin and a daughter, Rita Johnson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved son, Pastor Otis DeWayne (Juanita) Johnson; 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Arielle and George; a foster son, Maurice Walker; a nephew, Eric Reynolds; special loved ones that assisted in her care, Nora Howard, Johnny Johnson and Judy Fowler; other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020