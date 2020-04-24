Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Ruth Johnson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Ruth Johnson Obituary
Eddie Ruth
Johnson
May 26, 1947-
April 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Pastor Eddie Ruth Johnson, 72, transitioned from her Earthly to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Otis Dewayne Johnson of Total Praise Full Gospel Outreach Church officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Johnson was born to the late Grady Lee and Minnie McFarlin on May 26, 1947 in Thomaston, GA. She was the pastor of St. Mary's Apostolic Church for 17 years and also served as Sunday School Teacher, Youth Choir Director, Senior Choir member, Minister's Board and Culinary Ministry. Pastor Johnson was a 1966 graduate of Spencer High School and received an Associate's Degree from Columbus Technical College. She retired from Muscogee County School District and was honored as foster parent for over 35 years. Other than her parents, Pastor Johnson is preceded in death by her brother, Grady Lee McFarlin and a daughter, Rita Johnson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved son, Pastor Otis DeWayne (Juanita) Johnson; 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Arielle and George; a foster son, Maurice Walker; a nephew, Eric Reynolds; special loved ones that assisted in her care, Nora Howard, Johnny Johnson and Judy Fowler; other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -