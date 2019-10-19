|
|
Eddie
Ward
October 13, 1966-
October 15, 2019
Phenix City, AL- James "Eddie" Ward, 53, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm EDT Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL, with Matt Waldrup officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 pm EDT, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Eddie was born on October 13, 1966, in Columbus, GA, son of Faye Bailey Ward and the late Charles Wayne Ward. He worked in the automobile and mechanical industries for most of his career, specifically for Applied Industrial Technologies. Eddie loved music, enjoyed restoring old cars, and loved to serve others through his passion of cooking. Eddie's first car was a 1969 Mach 1 Ford Mustang that he restored with the help of family and friends. Additionally, he was a member of The Way Church.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Ward.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Greg Ward and wife Kayley of Birmingham, AL and Zackery Ward of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Susan Ingram and husband David of Phenix City, AL; and one sister-in-law, Monica Ward; two nieces and one nephew; and many other extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the in honor of Eddie.
Condolences may be left online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 19, 2019