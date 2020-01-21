Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Tolbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Lee "Bud" Tolbert Jr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Lee "Bud" Tolbert Jr. Obituary
Edgar Lee "Bud"
Tolbert, Jr.
August 16, 1961-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Edgar Lee "Bud" Tolbert, Jr., 58, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Tolbert was born August 16, 1961 in Phenix City, AL to the late Edgar Tolbert, Sr. and the late Maereather Golden Tolbert. He was a graduate of Central High School and served in the US Army.
Survivors include three brothers, Jimmie Tolbert, Donald Tolbert (Ann) and Henry Evans (Betty); seven sisters, Debra T. Houston, Julia Cobb, Willie Mahone, Geraldine Lyles, Vivian Tolbert, Pat Banks and Sue Jones; two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -