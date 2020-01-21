|
Edgar Lee "Bud"
Tolbert, Jr.
August 16, 1961-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Edgar Lee "Bud" Tolbert, Jr., 58, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Tolbert was born August 16, 1961 in Phenix City, AL to the late Edgar Tolbert, Sr. and the late Maereather Golden Tolbert. He was a graduate of Central High School and served in the US Army.
Survivors include three brothers, Jimmie Tolbert, Donald Tolbert (Ann) and Henry Evans (Betty); seven sisters, Debra T. Houston, Julia Cobb, Willie Mahone, Geraldine Lyles, Vivian Tolbert, Pat Banks and Sue Jones; two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 21, 2020