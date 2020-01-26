Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
(334) 298-3634
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 368682548
View Map
Edith Christine Linder


1924 - 2020
Edith Christine Linder Obituary
Edith Christine
Linder
August 26, 1924-
January 22, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Edith Christine Linder (95) "Nannie" went to meet her Lord and Savior on Jan 22, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1924 in Cordon, PA. She is the daughter of Glenn and Roylien Williams. Proceeded in death by her sister Joanne, and three brothers Glenn, Billy and Perry, as well as her husband of 41 years, Dean "Papa". She loved the Lord, her family, friends, reading, swimming, bowling, sewing, doing puzzles and ceramics.
Survivors include her sister June, her son Gary (Carole), and daughters Kathy (Robert) and Barbara, As well as her five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
God chose to unite Nannie and Papa in heaven on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her Church, The Harvest Pointe Church of the Nazarene.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020
