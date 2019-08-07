|
Edith Cullifer
Entrekin
June 23, 1926-
August 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Edith Cullifer Entrekin, 93, of Columbus, GA died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM EST Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rose Hill Baptist Church 2100 Hamilton Rd. Columbus, GA 31904 with Rev. Edward Kvietkus, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Entrekin was born June 23, 1926 in Albany, GA daughter of the late U.V. and Cedessa Jeffords Cullifer. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1944 and worked as a legal secretary in Columbus, GA. She was also a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church since 1942.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Jimmie" Entrekin, brothers, Barney V. Cullifer and William H. Cullifer and sisters, Joy Cullifer Ramsey and Jeraldine Cullifer Miller.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancie Jayne "Janie" Entrekin Brooks (Charlie) of Auburn, AL, grandchildren, James Brooks Dickey (Rebecca) of Oakton, VA and Keith Alan Dickey (Amanda) of Vestavia, AL, great-grandchildren, Ruth Elizabeth Dickey of Oakton, VA, brother, Phillip W. Cullifer of Columbus, GA and sisters, Betty Cullifer Hurtt of Columbus, GA and Celia Ellen Cullifer of Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church Children's Department or to Bethany House (make check payable to "Hospice Angels Foundation"), 1171 Gatewood Dr. Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019