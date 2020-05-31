Edith Grace
Baggett
May 19, 1925-
May 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Edith Grace Baggett, age 95, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. A Celebration of Grace's Life will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery, in The Chapel of The Pines Mausoleum, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Following the Celebration of Grace's Life there will be a short visitation.
Grace was born May 19, 1925 in Cottondale, Florida to her late parents Sarah Shiver Watford and Ira Watford. She came to Columbus with her husband at an early age seeking employment. Grace was beautiful young woman, was a sharp dresser but a very modest, Christian. Grace was Baptist by faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Columbus. She was married to her loving husband, Holden Baggett for over 50 years. Grace led a very simple life. She loved her family and cooking big meals for them. Everyone knew her for her Sour Cream Pound Cake. She was a perfectionist and taught her children to eat healthy. In her latter years, Grace found that she loved to travel, and eat out with her close friends. Grace will be remembered for her healthy life style and helping other to do the same.
Grace was preceded in death by; her husband, Holden Baggett; daughter, Judith Eva Baggett; brothers Euless, Foy, Hurley, Paul and Addis Watford; sister Janie Merle Holland; and son in-law Ray Jones. She is survived by two daughters; Jane Jones and Joan Parker (Steve); four grandchildren, Kelly Cameron (Vic), Amanda Bufford, Adam Parker (Kristen), and Blakely Parker; eight great grandchildren, Carson, Madelyn, Ansley, Lydia, Garrett, Peyton, Alaina and Bentley; Nieces; Nephews; and other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Senior Living .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Baggett family.
