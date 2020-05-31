Edith Grace Baggett
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Grace
Baggett
May 19, 1925-
May 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Edith Grace Baggett, age 95, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020. A Celebration of Grace's Life will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery, in The Chapel of The Pines Mausoleum, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Following the Celebration of Grace's Life there will be a short visitation.
Grace was born May 19, 1925 in Cottondale, Florida to her late parents Sarah Shiver Watford and Ira Watford. She came to Columbus with her husband at an early age seeking employment. Grace was beautiful young woman, was a sharp dresser but a very modest, Christian. Grace was Baptist by faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Columbus. She was married to her loving husband, Holden Baggett for over 50 years. Grace led a very simple life. She loved her family and cooking big meals for them. Everyone knew her for her Sour Cream Pound Cake. She was a perfectionist and taught her children to eat healthy. In her latter years, Grace found that she loved to travel, and eat out with her close friends. Grace will be remembered for her healthy life style and helping other to do the same.
Grace was preceded in death by; her husband, Holden Baggett; daughter, Judith Eva Baggett; brothers Euless, Foy, Hurley, Paul and Addis Watford; sister Janie Merle Holland; and son in-law Ray Jones. She is survived by two daughters; Jane Jones and Joan Parker (Steve); four grandchildren, Kelly Cameron (Vic), Amanda Bufford, Adam Parker (Kristen), and Blakely Parker; eight great grandchildren, Carson, Madelyn, Ansley, Lydia, Garrett, Peyton, Alaina and Bentley; Nieces; Nephews; and other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Senior Living .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Baggett family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved