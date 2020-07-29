1/1
Edith Kite Rasch
1941 - 2020
Edith Kite
Rasch
January 26, 1941-
July 23, 2020
Ponte Vedra, FL- Edith Kite Rasch (Edie), born January 26, 1941, to Silas Kite and Lucia Margaret Kite, passed peacefully from natural causes on July 23, 2020, at the age of 79. Edie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to all her knew her, and is best remembered for her kindness and unwavering faith. She was a graduate of Jordan High School and Cum Laude graduate of Columbus State University, Columbus, GA. She worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Columbus for over 20 years, culminating her career as the Area Manager. She dedicated her life to supporting the military career of her husband, Bob Rasch, and raising their two children, Allison and Robert, delaying her own career aspirations until her kids were older. Edie and Bob moved from Columbus to Ponte Vedra, FL, their retirement home, in 2007 to be closer to family. Edie is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Rasch, sisters, Lucia Mathis and Evelyn Mobley, and brother, Ervin Kite; and is survived by her sister, Marie Weems; her brother, Wallace Kite; daughter, Allison Reinwald (Brian); son, Robert Rasch, Jr. (Shawndell); and grandchildren, Shelby Reinwald, Darby Rasch, Brian Reinwald, Jr. and Michael Rasch. We were blessed to have Edie in our lives, and she will live forever in our hearts. The family will hold a private funeral and interment with her husband, the love of her life, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL, on Friday, July 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests you honor Edie with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org). Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Interment
Jacksonville National Cemetery
