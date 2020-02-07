|
|
Edith "Edie"
Klein
March 26, 1935-
February 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Edith Elaine Lipstraw Klein, 84, of Columbus, GA died February 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends welcomes all who knew and loved her from 5-7:00 p.m. at Striffler Hamby Mortuary on Friday, 5-7:00 pm.
Edie was born March 26, 1935 in Ann Arbor, Michigan daughter of Willard Alonzo Lipstraw and Dorothy Grace Pool Lipstraw. She graduated from Ann Arbor High School where she was very active in sports. Edie earned a Bachelor's in Education at Columbus College (CSU). She enjoyed working primarily in remedial education serving in Fairfax County Schools (VA) and Muscogee County Schools (GA) using her gift for reaching the most at-risk and least motivated students. Very much a people-person, Edie was active in her children's scouting programs, sports teams, and church youth groups. She served on her congregation councils in VA and GA, as well as Youth Director and was on Altar Guild. Edie and her husband, Ron, were "parents" over the course of 12 years to Rotary-sponsored students from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, Norway, Finland, and Sweden who lived with them while attending Columbus State University.
Edie Klein was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Ronald Dean Klein, her beloved sister Vera Bennett of Howell, MI and children Eileen Barrs (WJ), William Klein (Stacy), and Rebecca Goldsmith (Allan) all of Columbus, GA, her six cherished grandchildren Lara Allan Goldsmith Lasseter (John Randall) of Columbus, Forrest Martin Klein (Mary) of Houston, TX, Andrew Klein Barrs of Atlanta, GA, Julianna Fowlkes Goldsmith of Columbus, GA, William Mason Klein of Ft. Lee, VA, and Gabriel Thomas Goldsmith of Columbus, GA, four adored nieces and two nephews in the Ann Arbor, MI area.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4026 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31906 for use by its education and fellowship ministries.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2020