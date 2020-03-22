|
Edith
O'Brien
April 14, 1933 -
March 18, 2020
Greenville, SC- Edith Allison (Bibby) O'Brien, 86, died on March 18, 2020 at The Woodlands at Furman, a retirement residence in Greenville, SC, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Edna (Stansfield) Bibby and John Bibby on April 14th, 1933 in Shellbrook, Saskatchewan. She was preceded in death by her older brother Robert Bibby, her husband John Thomas O'Brien, her infant sister Joan and her parents. She is survived by her four sons: John Bibby O'Brien of Greenville, NC; Robert Byron O'Brien (wife Kathryn Dey) of Greenville, SC; David Allen O'Brien (wife Megumi Kasuga, daughters Alexa Tamae Kasuga O'Brien-20, and Eleanor Harue Kasuga O'Brien-14) of Bellevue, WA; and Dean Thomas O'Brien (wife Joelle Welling and son Wesley David O'Brien-17) of Calgary, Alberta; her brothers, Thomas Bibby and Allen Bibby, and numerous nieces and nephews all of Canada.
Edith O'Brien taught piano for more than 50 years. She graduated from the Toronto Royal Conservatory of Music and continued her studies in Vienna, Austria at the Hochschule für Musik. There she was introduced to her future husband, John Thomas O'Brien from Waco Texas, by classmate Zubin Mehta. John and Edith married in 1956 in Shellbrook, SK and from 1956-1961 resided in Waco, TX where she taught piano at the Methodist Children's Home. From 1961-63 they lived in Princeton, NJ where John completed his MM in Piano Pedagogy at the New School for Music Study at Westminster Choir College. Edith and John operated a highly successful private piano studio in Elkhart, IN from 1963 to 1978, with a brief return to The New School where John was the Director of Teacher Training from 1968-70. In 1978 they moved to Columbus, GA where John became Professor of Piano at Columbus State University and Edith maintained a private studio for over 30 years at Brookstone School. Over her long teaching career, she touched the lives of over a thousand children.
In her later years, she enjoyed traveling to such places as Nepal, Kenya, Japan, Singapore, Sydney, Prague, Vienna, Moscow, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Wales and the Canadian Artic, often with either her daughter-in-law Kathryn "Katie" Dey, one of her sons, or her brothers and sisters-in-law. In 1954 on the way to study in Vienna, Edith became the first of her family to return to Wales since the emigration of her grandparents in 1907. She returned in 2008 to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Bibby family immigration to Canada.
In her spare time Edith was an avid seamstress and made or altered hundreds of garments for family and friends. Having no girls of her own, she immersed herself in dressmaking for her two granddaughters, and before that for her nieces. Always an exceptional cook, Edith became an avid and highly skilled amateur gourmet, a skill she and John fostered for many years as members of their own gourmet club.
Following her death, a private ceremony was held for the immediate family. An event for extended family is planned for Christmas holiday 2020. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to John B. O'Brien, 408 West 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27834 ([email protected]). Gifts and memorials may be made to the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), https://www.itk.ca/, a national organization that accepts donations for Inuit in Canada.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020