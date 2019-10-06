Home

Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Edna Joyce Askew


1932 - 2019
Edna Joyce Askew Obituary
Edna Joyce
Askew
04/13/1932-
10/01/2019
Palm Bay, FL- Edna Joyce Askew, 87, of Palm Bay, FL died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Just Like Family Assisted Living Facility. Mrs. Askew was born on April 13, 1932 in Columbus, Georgia daughter of the late Ernest Littleton and Cora Mae Littleton Lindsey. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Askew Geraci of Palm Bay, FL; son Richard F. Askew, Jr. of Warner Robins, GA; and grandson John Charles Geraci III and his wife Wendy of Durango, CO. There are no services planned. Mrs. Askew will be entombed with her late husband, Richard F. Askew, Sr. at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780, (866)269-4240, https://www.hosffoundation.org/donate. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com/obituaries/edna-joyce-askew/.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
