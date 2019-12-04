|
|
Edna Oletta Sanders
Elrod
April 15, 1938-
December 3, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Edna Oletta Sanders Elrod, 81, of Phenix City, AL died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Summerville Baptist Church 3500 Summerville Rd. Phenix City, AL 36867 with Rev. Robert Goodman officiating. Interment will follow to Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Elrod was born April 15, 1938 in Pike County, AL daughter of the late James F. and Versia M. Carlisle Sanders. She worked as a Spinner for Fieldcrest Mills for 35 years and was a member of Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL. Mrs. Elrod volunteered with Food Closet and Meals on Wheels.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Erwin, nephew, Mike Erwin, great-niece, Halie Gillooley and nephew-in-law, Gary Bryant.
Survivors include her children, Terry McGowan of Fortson, GA and Jason Elrod (Claire) of Columbus, GA, sister, Sherry Fredrick (Ben) of Salem, AL, grandchildren, Tyler Elrod, Walker Elrod, Martha DeBice (Phillip) all of Columbus, GA, great-grandchildren, Blake and Katherine DeBice, brother-in-law, Bill Erwin of Fayetteville, AR, niece, Debbie Bryant of Fayetteville, AR, nephews, Benji Fredrick (Terry) of Columbus, GA and Jim Erwin (Pam) of Fayetteville, AR, and several great-nieces and nephews, various cousins and extended family.
She was a precious lady who had a heart for those in need. She dearly loved her family and church family and will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
The family would like to sincerely thank her extended family at Covenant Woods, John B. Amos Cancer Center and Columbus Hospice for the wonderful care she received during the past couple of years. She loved you all.
Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Summerville Baptist Church (Food Closet or Joyful Learners), John B. Amos Cancer Center 1831 5th Ave. Columbus, GA 31904 or Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019