Edna
Watkins
June 17, 1927-
July 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Edna Watkins, 92, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. EST at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Watkins was born June 17, 1927 in Thomas County, GA to the late Dan McCree and the late Ida McCree. She worked for Walmart until she retired and was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Eva Mae Hinson (Robert) of Miami, FL; three nieces, Juanita Hicks (Herbert), Christine Ross (Willie), Sharon Wilson (Stephen) all of Thomasville, GA; five nephews, Charles McCree, Edward Stephens both of Thomasville, GA, Frank A. Forrest of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Gregory K. Forrest of Tampa, FL and Derek Forrest of West Palm Beach, FL; other great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019