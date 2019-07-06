Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Watkins


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Watkins Obituary
Edna
Watkins
June 17, 1927-
July 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Edna Watkins, 92, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. EST at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Watkins was born June 17, 1927 in Thomas County, GA to the late Dan McCree and the late Ida McCree. She worked for Walmart until she retired and was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Eva Mae Hinson (Robert) of Miami, FL; three nieces, Juanita Hicks (Herbert), Christine Ross (Willie), Sharon Wilson (Stephen) all of Thomasville, GA; five nephews, Charles McCree, Edward Stephens both of Thomasville, GA, Frank A. Forrest of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Gregory K. Forrest of Tampa, FL and Derek Forrest of West Palm Beach, FL; other great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now